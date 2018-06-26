Bi-Xenon Headlamps – The New King among Automobile Headlamps

In the world of automobile, experiments are constantly conducted and researches are carried out to discover and identify better ways to enhance driving experience. One such sector where a ton of research is conducted is the headlight sector. Experiments pertaining to headlights are solely conducted with the purpose of improving the illumination or the power of headlights, thus offering a better driving experience. These constant experiments have led to the invention of many different types of driving lamps but what have caught the interest of the consumers are the recently invented Bi-Xenon headlights.

The Bi-Xenon headlights are also called xenon headlights which have been gaining tremendous popularity recently. Why Bi-Xenon headlights excel is because of its safety advantage over the regular headlamps. However, Bi-Xenon headlights are very different than LED headlamps which are far more effective and advanced.

The main characteristic feature of the Bi-Xenon headlights is the blue color tone. This is because of the ionized xenon gas used to emit the light in the headlamp. Today, Bi-Xenon headlights are readily in modern vehicles during the manufacture phase. The potential of Bi-Xenon lights to illuminate the road is much better than conventional headlamps. Thus, Bi-Xenon headlights increase the safety while driving at night.

One interesting fact about Bi-Xenon headlights is that it emits 87% more light in low beam condition. When compared to conventional headlamps, Bi-Xenon headlights emit 180% more light.

Bi-Xenon headlamps usually come fitted with a headlamp leveling system. This unique leveling system allows the light to seamlessly switch between low beam and high beam lights depending on the curvature of the road. The headlamp leveling system is also integrated with the acceleration of the vehicle, braking, and steering. Another big advantage of using Bi-Xenon lights is that it consumes less power as compared to halogen lamps.

