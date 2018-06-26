Chris Wilkes to join EnginSoft team

New North America President will drive increased market expansion for worldwide CAE firm.

Dallas, TX and Trento, Italy – EnginSoft SpA. and EnginSoft USA, LLC announce today that Chris Wilkes has joined as President, EnginSoft USA.

EnginSoft, a global consulting firm in the field of Simulation Based Engineering Science, today announces Chris Wilkes as President, EnginSoft USA.

“We are excited about Chris joining our company to run the North American market,” said Stefano Odorizzi, CEO, EnginSoft. “Our company has a long tradition of helping companies innovate. With the addition of Chris, and our additional investment in the USA market, we will be able to provide cost effective, high performance solutions to meet the multi-domain modeling, simulation and analysis requirements of our North America based customers.”

Chris Wilkes has spent the past eight years at Sigmetrix and served as their President and CEO since 2013. His leadership helped grow Sigmetrix to a global leader in mechanical variation software with double digit annual growth during his tenure. Prior to that, Chris has held leadership and other positions at Datalink, Incentra, and AT&T.

“I am incredibly excited to join the EnginSoft team,” said Wilkes. “EnginSoft has that rare combination of a passionate engineering team, leading products, dedication to technology innovation, and momentum in the market. The company is positioned to become a leader in the North America market. I’m honored to join the leadership team of a company like EnginSoft who has helped companies in a broad range of industries that include the automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, civil engineering, consumer goods and biomechanics industries get the most out of existing engineering simulation technologies.”

About EnginSoft

EnginSoft is a premier consulting firm in the field of Simulation Based Engineering Science (SBES) with a global presence established in 1984. Throughout its long history it has been at the forefront of technological innovation and remains a catalyst for change in the way SBES and CAE technologies are applied to solve even the most complex industrial problems with a high degree of reliability. Today, EnginSoft is comprised of groups of highly qualified engineers, with expertise in a variety of engineering simulation technologies including FEM Analysis and CFD, working in synergistic companies across the globe.

EnginSoft is present in Italy, France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Turkey and the U.S.A. and have a close partnership with synergetic companies located in Greece, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Japan and the U.S.A. We work across a broad range of industries that include the automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, civil engineering, consumer goods and biomechanics industries to help them get the most out of existing engineering simulation technologies.

Learn more at www.enginsoftusa.com

A PR BY 1888pressrelease