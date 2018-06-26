Depth Filtration Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Depth Filtration Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Depth Filtration. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Depth Filtration Market by media (diatomaceous earth, activated carbon, cellulose), products(cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets), applications(final product processing, ccell clarification, raw material filtration) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global depth filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the period of 2017 to 2023 to surpass the market size of USD 3.65 billion in 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Depth Filtration Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Depth Filtration Market are Merck KGaA., 3M Company, Pall Corporation, ArtoriusStedim Biotech S.A., Eaton Corporation, Sartorius AG, Filtrox AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.”

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace over the Second Half of the Forecast Period

The global market for depth filtration has been growing at a substantial rate over the past few years. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The growths in this market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing applications of depth filtration in the production of biologics and large molecules, low cost and ease of use of depth filters. However, the growth in the market is restrained by the stringent regulation by governments in validating the depth filtration process. Moreover, expiry of patents of several blockbuster biologics is projected to create more opportunities for the use of depth filtration in the manufacturing of biosimilar and other biologics. Low cost associated with the depth filtration and its ease of use is likely to replace other conventional filtration methods used in the application industries.

North America Accounted for the Largest Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America was the largest market among the geographies due to significant presence of applications industries in the region. Europe was the second largest market after North America. These two region collectively accounted for 64.5% share in 2015. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America such as India, China, and Brazil are among the fastest growing economies and these economies are projected to experience substantial growth in the healthcare industry over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the depth filtration market by media, by products and by applications. On the basis of media used for manufacturing of depth filtration market covers analysis of diatomaceous earth, activated carbon, cellulose and other materials. The diatomaceous earth segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value over 2015 and 2016. On the basis of product types, the global depth filtration market is segmented as cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets and others. The cartridge filters segment is projected to dominate the depth filtration market by product types over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as final product processing, ccell clarification, raw material filtration, and others. Among the applications the final product processing segment accounted for the largest market share, and this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Merck KGaA., 3M Company, Pall Corporation, ArtoriusStedim Biotech S.A., Eaton Corporation, Sartorius AG, Filtrox AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.