Global Immersion Oil Market to Grow at Over 5% CAGR through 2025

A new detailed study titled “Immersion Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global immersion oil marketis likely to grow at over 5% CAGR during the assessment period.

The business intelligence study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the immersion oils market. A holistic and comprehensive analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats has been provided for the perusal of the readers. The research study also covers the prevailing competitive landscape in the market. The immersion oil market continues to be driven by improvements in sample labelling and signal detection. Although the report maintains a positive outlook on the immersion oil market, lack of funding, combined with lack of adequate research facilities is likely to impede demand.

According to the research study, the immersion oil market is at a nascent stage, and manufacturers need to focus on promoting the oil among various end users. The use of nanotechnology can provide an impetus to the growth of the immersion oil market during the assessment period.

The report segments the global immersion oil market into application market, end-use market, type market and region market. The application segment is further divided into automated hematology system, fluorescence microscopy, normal light microscopy, inverted, inclined, projection, and long focus instruments, elevated temperatures and others. The end-use segment is sub-segmented into academics & research institute, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories and others. The type segment is categorized into paraffin oil, synthetic oil, cedar wood oil and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. According to the research study, North America and Europe are likely to be the leading markets for immersion oils market globally. The market in North America is likely to remain concentrated in the US, whereas demand will remain significant in EU5.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Cargille Laboratories, Inc., Flinn Scientific Inc., Nikon Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Azzota Corporation, Merck Millipore and Idemitsu Kosan Company Limited. The business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the immersion oil market have been profiled in detail in the research study.

