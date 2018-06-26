The global tinea pedis treatment market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR and surpass US$ 1.7 Bn in revenues by 2027. A new research study titled “Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Vesicular Tinea Pedis Disease Type Segment to Reflect a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report includes segment-wise analysis and forecast and gives readers a holistic overview of the global tinea pedis treatment market. The market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and drug class. By disease type, interdigital tinea pedis is likely to account for a major revenue share of the market. This disease type segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period, and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2027. Further, vesicular tinea disease segment is likely to witness high growth during the assessment period. By drug class, antifungals segment continues to be the leading segment, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The report projects the global antifungals segment to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. On the basis of route of administration, topical segment continues to account for higher revenues, however, preference for oral drug administration is growing steadily. The report also projects that hospital pharmacy will remain the largest segment on the basis of distribution channel, whereas drug stores will follow suit at second spot.

The report also includes a detailed segment-wise analysis and forecast that gives readers information on the lucrative and sluggish markets. According to the report, North America is the largest market for tinea pedis treatment, and is likely to remain so during the assessment period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the second largest market, with China and India among prominent countries in the region. The tinea pedis treatment market in APEJ is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period.

The competitive landscape section of the report profiles the key companies operating in the report. Accurate and reliable insights on the past developments and future strategies are included in this section. Some of the prominent companies operating in the tinea pedis treatment market include Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., NorthStar Rx LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., CorePharma, LLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd., Bayer AG, Exeltis USA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC and Mylan N.V., Perrigo Company,

