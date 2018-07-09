With a great pleasure I would like to invites all the participants from all over the world to attend “5th International conference on Rhinology and Otology” during November 16-17, 2018, Melbourne, Australia which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

Otolaryngology 2018 highlights the theme “Briefing the medical revolution in the field of Rhinology and Otology”. Otolaryngology-2018 is an event designed in a way to provide an exclusive platform for new researchers, scholars, physicians, ENT surgeons, students and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the concerned field. The three days of educational program will include keynote presentations, session speakers, and poster presenters on the latest in innovative techniques as well as papers in the areas of Rhinology, Otology, Laryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Facial Plastics, Sleep – in adults & pediatrics and Oral Health.

Chronic sinusitis is one of the top 10 medical conditions and contributes around USD 8.6 Billion of direct healthcare cost in the U.S. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., about 12.1% of the adult population or 28.5 Million people are suffering from chronic sinusitis, making it more prevailing than diabetes and asthma. This high prevalence of chronic sinusitis is driving the demand for ENT treatments such as endoscopic sinus surgeries, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), and balloon sinus dilation. Thus, growing prevalence of sinusitis is expected to propel the growth of ENT devices market

https://otolaryngology.conferenceseries.com/

https://otolaryngology.conferenceseries.com/registration.php

Target Audience:

R&D Companies, Healthcare companies, Entrepreneurs, Research Scholars, Scientist, Healthcare Innovators, Physician, Clinical Researchers, Life Science Investors, Policymakers and Regulators, Professional Service Professionals

Special Session On:

• Ear Disorders

• Laryngology

• Anesthesia and Pain Relief in ENT Surgery

• Diseases of Ear

• Pediatric Otolaryngology

• Sinusitis

• ENT Infectious Diseases

• Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

• Rhinitis

• Head, Neck and Oral Oncology

• Neurotology

• Nasal Disorders

• Implant Applications

• Hearing Impairment and Deafness

• Tinnitus

• Current diagnosis and treatment in otolaryngology

Media Partners:

MD Linx, Placid Way, Allied Academics, Conference Clocate, Randox Health, Crowd Reviews, Tabeeby etc.

Registration Prices:

Academic*

Only Registration: USD 699

Package A (Registration + 2 nights’ Accommodation): USD 999

Package B (Registration + 3 nights’ Accommodation): USD 1149

Business*

Only Registration: USD 799

Package A (Registration + 2 nights’ Accommodation): USD 1049

Package B (Registration + 3 nights’ Accommodation): USD 1249

Student*

Student Oral: USD 399

Student Poster: USD 349 (USD 249 + USD 100 for Poster)

Student Delegate: USD 249

E-poster: USD 99

Venue:

Mercure Melbourne Albert Park

65 Queens Road, Melbourne 3004, Australia