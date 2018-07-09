Enhanced Oil Recovery 2018 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research Report

Enhanced oil recovery methods refer to the method of recovering more oil from existing oil wells. The global oil industry is witnessing one of the major slowdowns in recent times as the oil prices dropped to historic low in 2015. One of the main reasons for the drop in prices was the reduced demand for oil in the U.S. and China due to shale oil boom. However, the ripple effect caused by the drop in oil prices severely affected the upstream industry as the majority of the operators had to scale down their production. This has led them to stop new production activities and depend on existing well for oil production for their operations. Besides, most of the oil wells around the world are already nearing their operational lifetime and oil production from these wells are constantly declining. To enhance the oil production from existing wells, oil field upstream operators are investing in enhanced oil recovery methods, which are expected to increase the oil production from existing wells.