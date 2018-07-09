Recruitive Software: G-Cloud 10 Approved

Recruitment software provider, Recruitive Software, is delighted to announce that they have been accepted as a supplier for the Government’s latest G-Cloud Framework; G-Cloud 10.

G-Cloud is a government initiative targeted at easing procurement by public-sector bodies in departments of the UK Government, which aims to provide a single repository of cloud-based services for use by public sector organisations via an online marketplace. It is designed to save public sector organisations and suppliers the time and cost traditionally associated with individual procurement contracts.

Recruitive has been approved to supply under classification category of Cloud Software. Richard Clarke, Managing Director at Recruitive comments; “We are absolutely delighted to have been accepted as a G-Cloud 10 supplier. It provides us with an additional route to market and we are confident that many public sector organisations will benefit from our highly effective, award winning recruitment software.”

Richard continues; “Our software is designed to streamline the entire recruitment process from talent acquisition and management to on-boarding. We have proven to significantly reduce the cost per hire and the time to hire whilst enhancing the candidates journey when applying for vacancies within the public sector.”

For more information please visit:

https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/