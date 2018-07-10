AMOLED Display Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Facts, Figures Share, Trend, Applications, Analytical Insights Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The AMOLED display market is coming up with whole new innovation in consumer electronics market. Asia-Pacific region is the leading player in the AMOLED display market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. The presence of major market players in Asia-Pacific region is fuelling the market in the region. The adoption of AMOLED technology by both small and medium level enterprises and the presence of major semiconductor market in the region is further boosting the market. Samsung Display Co. Ltd. was the leading manufacturer with the highest share in the global AMOLED display market in 2013.

The regional analysis of LED lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid technological advancement across different industries has driven the market of OLED lighting market in Asia-Pacific region followed by European region. Europe held the largest share of the global LED lighting market and is set to dominate the world marketplace. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for outdoor application paired with stringent energy efficiency regulation.

By application segment of AMOLED Display Market consists of consumer electronics product, retail, automotive healthcare and others. Consumer electronics segment is expected to account for highest market share in AMOLED display market. It has wide application in consumer electronics products such as monitors, TV display screen, tablets, laptops, smart watches, smartphones and others.

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation:

The AMOLED display market has been segmented on the basis of display type, material and application. On basis of application the amoled display consists of consumer electronics, automotive, retail, healthcare and others. Smartphones account for highest market share in AMOLED display market. AMOLED technology is used in consumer electronics market owing to its dynamic properties that includes delivery of ultra-high quality pictures, less power consumption and the material properties contributing towards minimizing the weight of the device.

The prominent players in the AMOLED display market are- AU Optronics (Taiwan), Beijing Opto-Electronics (China), Chimei Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), Dresden Microdisplay (Germany), Japan Display (Japan), LG Display (Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung Display (Korea), Sharp Corp. (Japan), and Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

AMOLED Display Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for AMOLED display market is studied in different geographic regions as North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. European market is expected to be one of the prominent player due to demand for new display technology and solution in OLED display, the application of it in consumer electronics, automotive, retail, healthcare and others. Asia-Pacific region is the prominent player in the AMOLED display market owing to advanced infrastructure development from countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments and increase in disposable income of people is driving the growth of AMOLED display market in the region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market in the region. North America region is showing steady growth in AMOLED display market and is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the near future. Regulation over energy efficient product and high disposal income will help to drive demand for AMOLED display for consumer electronics product in North America region.

