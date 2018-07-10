Cold Pressed Juices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Key Players Review and Business Opportunity by 2023

Market Overview:

Cold-pressed juices are rich in terms of vitamins, minerals, organic nature and many other vital elements, required by human body. These juices are healthier than pasteurized fruit and vegetable juices. Cold-pressed juices have longer shelf life, due to which they can be transported to various regions across the globe. Attractive packaging and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cold-pressed juices are the key driving factors.

Increase in consumer awareness regarding the side effects of carbonated juices and preservatives added in the juices and the rise in the demand for healthy foods and beverages are driving the growth of global cold pressed juices market. Additionally, decline in consumption of carbonated drinks is supporting the market growth.

There is a huge demand for leafy vegetable juices such as kale juice, spinach juice for detoxification of the body. New trends emerging in the market of weight loss, body detoxification, energizing during intense workout, have added up to the demand for cold pressed juices. There are various blends of fruit and vegetable juices available for various functional uses, such as weight loss, energy boosting, detox, and rejuvenation. Consumers can customize the combination according to their requirements and subscribe for monthly or annual planned juice according to their functional application.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global cold pressed juices market PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Hain BluePrint, Inc. (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Liquiteria Inc. (New York), JustPressed (Canada), Organic Press Juices (Dubai), Evolution Fresh (U.S.), and Pressed Juicery (Canada)

Key Findings:

Growing demand for healthy beverages is the reason for growing demand for cold-pressed juices. North America market has a massive opportunity for cold-pressed juices

Segments:

The global cold pressed juices market is segmented into category, type, and distribution channel.

On the basis of category, it is segmented into conventional, and organic. Among both, the conventional segment is dominating the market owing to low processing cost and higher availability of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables. Additionally, shifting consumer preference towards clean label products is driving the growth of organic segment.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into fruits, vegetables, and blends. Among all, the fruits segment holds the major market share due to its high demand among the consumers. Additionally, increasing demand for blended drinks is driving the growth of blends segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into store-based and non-store based. Among both, the store based segment is dominating in the market, based on one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global cold pressed juices market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the cold-pressed juices market and is expected to retain its dominance over the review period owing to increasing population, huge demand from the healthy food sector, increase in health-conscious consumers, and changing consumption pattern.

Europe cold pressed juices market is also witnessing a huge demand over the review period owing to shifting trend towards healthier lifestyles and decline in the carbonated drink consumption. Also, growing consumer awareness towards the functional properties of cold-pressed juices, is driving the growth of cold-pressed juices market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, key players are investing in the emerging new regional market.