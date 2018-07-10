Food Safety Testing Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2025: illuminated by new report

The Market research future delivers a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast between 2015 and 2025 and it is expected that Global Food Safety Testing market will register the CAGR of more than 7.2% during the forecast period.

Food Safety Testing Market Report: Introduction

Food Safety Testing is a technical method of performing development works, handling of products and storing the product to prevent food borne diseases. It is performed under the supervision of experts which continuously keep their eye on the going process. Food safety testing is done to maintain the quality of the food and to prevent the food from unwanted diseases which could happen in form of illness, toxicity or poisoning.

Going ahead and looking atmarket share, North America is said to be the largest market with market share of around 38% on the global scale and expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 7% in the forecasted period. Europe is contributing market share of more than 34% and known as 2nd largest market of Food safety testing followed by the Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market as compared to other part of globe and has registered the CAGR of more than 8% and said to register the CAGR of more than 9.5% in the forecasted period.

The main objective which is driving the market of Food Safety testing is desire for hunger which means opportunities for new companies in the segment of food industry. These companies are developing new products on daily basis which requires the testing before going to general people.

Pathogens is said to be the biggest food contaminant. Pathogens like, salmonella, E. coli and others are plays most important role in the food contamination. Year 2011 shows that salmonella was responsible of near 20,000 hospitalizations and near 400 causalities only in the U.S. due to food poising.Talking about the market share food safety testing by containment,.

Going ahead Market Research Future has identified the top leader in this field and few of them are: SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Cotecna Inspection SA and others.

Moving ahead, the report comprises comprehensive analysis of industry overview of Food Safety Testing Marketwhich includes market drivers, restrains, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives on Global scale .

This report alsocovers geographical analysis. Furthermore, the report has been segmented on the basis ofcontaminants detection (Pathogens, GMOs, Pesticides, Toxins & Others), by testing technology (Tradition methods & Rapid testing method) & by food types (Meat and poultry products, Dairy products, Fruit & Vegetables, processed foods & Others)

The Food Safety Testing market research report provides detail analysis of market in terms of value market. The report also gives the future outlook of the market till 2024. Moreover, on whole region as well as market share in different countries.Lastly, the report provides company profiles of major players in the market.

Research Methodology

To calculate Food Safety Testing market size,we have considered topplayers in the market and to offer accuracy, our research is supported by industry experts who offer insight on industry structure and technology assessment, competitive landscape, penetration, emerging products and trends. Their analysis is based(80 to 85%)on primary&(15 to 20%) on secondary researchas well as years of professional expertise in their respective industries. In addition to analyze current and historical trends, ouranalysts predict where the market is headed over the next five to ten years. It varies by segment for these categories geographically presented in the list of market tables. Top-down and bottom-up are important strategies of processing the information and knowledge ordering, used in a variety of fields includinghumanistic, software and scientific theories and management and organization. In practice, they can be seen as a style of thinking, teaching, or leadership.

Speaking about this particular report we have conducted primary surveys(interviews) with the key level executives (VP, CEO’s, Marketing Director, Business Development Manager and many more) of the major players active in the market.

Scope of the Report

This market research report covers the GlobalFood Safety Testing Market research report which has been segment as:

On the basis of Geographical Regions

o America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

On the basis of Contamination

o Pathogens

o Pesticides & others

On the basis of Technology

o Traditional methods

o Rapid testing

On the basis of Food types

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Meat & Poultry

o Dairy & Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET: OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION OF FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET

3.1.1 DEFINITION OF FOOD SAFETY TESTING

3.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 DRIVERS

4.1.1 GOVERNMENT’S INITIATIVE

4.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.1 LACK OF AWARENESS ON FOOD SAFETY REGULATIONS AMONG FOOD MANUFACTURERS

4.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 EMERGING MARKET

4.4 MEGA TRENDS

4.4.1 RISEING AWARENESS

4.5 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT/ INDUSTRY UPDATES

4.7 IMPORTANT POINTERS BY INDUSTRY EXPERTS

4.7.1 ASIS-PACIFIC AS FASTEST GROWING MARKET

4.7.2 GROWTH PROSPECTS

4.7.3 SALMONELLA AS WIDELY FOUND PATHOGENS

4.7.4 GLOBAL CHIEF PLAYERS AND NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH

4.7.5 KEY REGULATIONS

… Continued!

