Medical Ceramics Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Medical Ceramics Market 2018 is latest market research report published by “Market Research Future”, which includes comprehensive information on Global Medical Ceramics Market with historic and forecast data on Medical Ceramics Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Key Company Analysis with Regional Outlook To 2023. Global Medical Ceramics Market growing at CAGR of Over 6.5% from 2018 to 2023.

Medical Ceramics Market is divided by By Type (Bioinert Ceramics and Bioactive Ceramics), by Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Diagnostic Instruments, and Cardiovascular), and End-User (Hospitals and Clinics and Specialty Centers)

Medical Ceramics Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are

Some of the key players in the Medical Ceramics market are CoorsTek Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc, Straumann, Stryker, Kyocera Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, 3M ESPE, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Morgan Advanced Materials, and DePuy Synthes.

Get Sample Copy of Report At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5729

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Medical ceramics are biomaterials that find their application in various medical processes. Medical ceramics are commonly used in dentistry, surgical implants, prosthetics, and various medical tools and devices. Medical ceramics also find their applications in gene therapy and tissue engineering.

The global medical ceramics market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising older population leading to rise in patient population, the rise in dental caries, and growing awareness among young population towards dental health. Additionally, factors such as government initiatives and support, rising demand for advanced treatment, and growing market players offering newer products are likely to drive the market.

According to the United Nations, approximately over 962 million population was aged over 60 and above globally in 2017. The United Nations has also estimated that by 2050, the number of older population is likely to reach 425 million. This rising aging population is likely to propel the growth of the global medical ceramics market.

Factors such as rigorous clinical and regulatory process are likely to hamper the growth of the medical ceramics market.

Global medical ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global medical ceramics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bioactive ceramics, bioinert ceramics, piezoceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics. Bioinert ceramics are further sub-segmented into zirconia, alumina, and others. Bioactive ceramics are further sub-segmented into hydroxyapatite and glass ceramics.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and others. Dental is further sub-segmented into dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, braces, inlays and onlays, and dental bone grafts and substitutes. Orthopedic is further sub-segmented into a joint replacement, fracture fixation, and orthobiologics. Joint replacement is further sub-segmented into knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder replacement, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals and clinics, and research centers.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global medical ceramics market owing to the rising aging population, growing case in dental cavities and increasing rate in joint replacement procedures. Additionally, rising older population along with increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to enhance the growth of medical ceramics in the North American region. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 49.2 million adults aged 65 and above were present in the U.S. as of 2016. Similarly, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, around USD 3.2 trillion were spend in healthcare expenditure in the U.S. Additionally, according to the American Heart Association, 31% of the deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disorders.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing joint replacement rates. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and the rising demand for technologically advanced treatment are driving the growth of the medical ceramics market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. This rising older population is likely to drive the growth of the medical ceramics market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for medical ceramics whose growth is attributed to the rising population which in turn increases the overall patient population and the rising awareness among population regarding dental health. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and the demand for new treatment options along with the rise in the standard of living are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing awareness among the young population.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness a slow growth due to limited access to healthcare and lack of awareness among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of innovative treatment methods for various chronic diseases as well as due to the rise in the standard of living.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 RoW Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Technology, By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 7 North America Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Technology, By Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Europe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Technology, By Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Technology, By Country, 2017-2023

Table 10 RoW Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Technology, By Country, 2017-2023

List of Figures:

FIGURE 1 Research Process Of MRFR

FIGURE 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

FIGURE 3 Market Dynamics

FIGURE 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

FIGURE 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

FIGURE 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE 7 Value Chain Analysis

FIGURE 8 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market SHARE, By Technology, 2016 (%)

FIGURE 9 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Technology, 2015-2023 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 10 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market SHARE, By Propulsion, 2016 (%)

Browse more on “Medical Ceramics Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-ceramics-market-5729

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com