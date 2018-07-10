Smart Textiles For Military Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Smart Textiles For Military Market by End Use (Energy Harvest, Radar, Protection & Mobility, Healing, Sensing, and Thermal Luminescence) and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Global Smart Textiles For Military Market

The Global Smart Textiles For Military Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing need for lightweight textile for military to enhance performance and miniaturization of electronic materials.



As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are regulatory issues, resource scarcity, and other industrial challenges to meet unmet needs.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Smart Textiles For Military Market are BAE Systems, Mide Technology, Ohmatex, Royal Ten Cate, W. L. Gore & Associates, Advanced Fabric Technology, BeBop Sensors, Directa Plus, Intelligent Textiles, and Outlast Technologies.

Smart Textiles for Military Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the smart textiles for military market is segmented in to two key dynamics:

Segmentation by End Use: Energy Harvest, Radar, Protection & Mobility, Healing, Sensing, and Thermal Luminescence.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions –Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.

Smart Textiles for Military Market – Regional Analysis

Asia, mainly the emerging countries such as China and India have provided a major growth in the military segment in the APAC region. The growth of military expenditure in the APAC region is among the highest in the world. Along with the need to equip the military troops for modern warfare, there have been substantial expenditure for new military equipment and also enhanced military clothing.

Since, the manufacturing of traditional textiles has majorly shifted towards countries with cheap labor, the industrialized and development countries in the US and Europe geared up to capture new market opportunity in the field of high-end smart textile. Smart textiles had provided the advanced countries to utilize their skilled manpower, equipment, materials and processes to develop and maintain sustainable growth in the smart textile industry.

However, emerging countries in the APAC region such as China and India have also recently emerged as the major producer and consumer of technical textile. It provides these emerging countries with an attractive share of the growing smart textile market and not to lose the market on the technological front. Few of the other major markets for smart textiles in the APAC region are Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

On the other hand, the US, which is the leading market in the Americas, also has a substantially large defense market and military expenditure, which makes it a very attractive market for high-end military products such as the smart textiles for military applications.

Although the US has ended its combat operation in Afghanistan, a smaller number of troops remain. Furthermore, the US has deployed thousands of its troops in various other conflict regions. Also, the US government is funding for new programs to fight against the ISIS. The US will remain the largest spender on military products in the next decade. Military expenditure will also be driven by new initiatives of the US Army to strengthen and regroup its military base in Europe. Thus, despite the defense budget cuts, the need for protective clothing and military expenditure to equip the troops with enhanced high-tech products is expected to provide a growth in the market.

Canada is also expected to provide sufficient expenditure and funding for its military program (including clothing and textiles). It is thus expected that continued military spending along with growing research and development on military safety and protective products including the enhanced military clothing provides a healthy market growth for smart textiles in the Americas.

