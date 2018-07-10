Vapor Deposition Industry 2018 Market Will Fastest Grow with Industry Size, Share and Rising Trend Analysis 2023

Vapor Deposition Market Report offered by Marketresearchfuture gives a market overview of the Vapor Deposition industry which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2022.

Global Vapor Deposition Market Overview:

The report comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

The global vapor deposition market is segmented on the basis of process, application, and end-use industry. Based on the process, the market is classified into chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD). The CVD is sub-segmented into low-pressure CVD, atmospheric pressure CVD, metalorganic, and plasma enhanced CVD (PECVD), while PVD is further segmented into cathodic arc deposition, electronic beam PVD, and sputter deposition. Among CVD and PVD, CVD held 52.71% share of the market in 2017, yet PVD is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.11% over the forecast period. Furthermore, low-pressure CVD accounted for the major share of this market as of 2017. However, plasma enhanced CVD (PECVD) is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 7.17% during the assessment period 2017-2023.

The microelectronics application segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is estimated to reach USD 30,789.90 million by the end of 2023. Yet, the medical device & equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.28% due to rising spending on health by both government and masses due to growing health awareness. On the basis of the end-use industry, the global vapor deposition market is segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, metal industry, medical, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is dominating the market by end-use industry. It is estimated to attain the mark of USD 25,254.00 million in terms of value by end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Manufacturers Analysis:

Aurora Scientific Corp

ULVAC Technologies

Oerlikon Balzers Coating AG

IHI Hauzer Techno Coating BV

Plasma-Therm

Aixtron SE

CHA Industries

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in Vapor Deposition market growth due to demand in various industry such as textile, leather, and paper, especially in China region followed by India. Europe holds the second position for Vapor Deposition market and is another lucrative market in terms of value and volume after APAC. Germany, Italy, and UK led the demand for Vapor Deposition in this region. In Europe region, Vapor Deposition market is mainly driven by textile industry.

North America accounted for the third largest share in the global Vapor Deposition market in 2016. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for Vapor Deposition in this region. In this region, Vapor Deposition market is driven by large demand in textile, paper, and leather industry. Latin America and the Middle East also witnessed in growth of reactive dye market due to various application such as paper dye, leather dye, wood dye, and others.

Europe is another significant region in the global vapor deposition market, which accounted for 18.93% market share in 2017. Germany is likely to dominate the European market in terms of value and volume due to increasing demand from the automotive industry. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Vapor Deposition Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Vapor Deposition Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Important Findings:

Global vapor deposition market is projected to reach USD 63,686.70 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.03% during the review period, 2017-2023. The Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of the global market due to rapid growth of the major end-use industries in this region. The global vapor deposition market is a fragmented market. However, tier 1 manufacturers dominate the market. China is the largest market not only in Asia Pacific but also in the global market. The microelectronic application is widely used in the automotive and electrical & electronic industry.

Segmentation

Based on the end-use industry, the market is categorized electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, metal industry, medical, and others.

Based on the region, the global vapor deposition market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

MRFR in its report has offered a segmental analysis of the market based on process, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the process, the market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD). The CVD is further classified into low-pressure CVD, atmospheric pressure CVD, metalorganic, and plasma enhanced CVD (PECVD). Whereas, PVD is sub-segmented into cathodic arc deposition, electronic beam PVD, and sputter deposition.

By application, the market is classified into microelectronics, cutting tool, medical devices & equipment, and decorative coatings among others.

