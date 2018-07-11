Biodiesel Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Growth Factors, Global Key Players, Key Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Biodiesel, which is produced from waste products and releases less carbon dioxide than conventional gasoline, is considered a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel. The use of higher blends of biodiesel is encouraged for a lot of reasons. It’s good for air quality, and it adds lubricity to their fuel. Ultra-low sulfur diesel is actually a fairly dry fuel, and this can help with that. But a big reason to use higher blends of biodiesel is that it adds value to one of the largest crops grown— soybeans.

Total U.S. production of biodiesel was approximately 1.9 billion gallons in 2016 with ample feedstock and production capacity to produce more. Another 1 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel was imported in 2016. EPA proposed volumes of 2.1 billion gallons (including imports) of biomass-based diesel for 2019—well below the actual capacity of the biodiesel industry to produce fuels here in the United States. In comments submitted to EPA on the proposed volumes, ASA advocated for a level of at least 2.5 billion gallons for 2019. The subsequent NODA contemplates rolling back biomass-based diesel levels below the already insufficient 2.1 billion gallon level.

Biodiesel Market – Segmentation

The Biodiesel Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Types : Comprises Methanol, Bio-hydrogen and Cellulosic ethanol and others.

Segmentation By Application : Comprises Off Grid Electricity Supply & Transportation and others.