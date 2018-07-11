California Entertainment Insurance Broker Educates On Cannabis Insurance

Los Angeles, California (webnewswire) July 10, 2018 – The California entertainment insurance brokers at MFE Insurance Brokerage recently published a blog describing the benefits of having cannabis insurance and what this type of insurance covers. Cannabis insurance protects dispensaries, growers, and other operators within the cannabis industry from a variety of issues, such as equipment breakdown, product liabilities, loss of income, and more.

The legalization of growing and distributing cannabis in various states has allowed a new industry to boom. However, this newness can cause uncertainty. There are constantly new laws by which to abide. The process of growing, distributing, and dealing with customers may also be full of issues that were not previously thought about. Cannabis industry operators should therefore consider getting insurance, which can provide them with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their growing pains will be covered by insurance instead of potentially causing damage to their businesses.

Cannabis insurance can cover a wide variety of problems, similar to insurance for any other industry. General liability insurance protects against claims of bodily injury, property damage, and in the case of dispensaries and growers, also covers third-party lawsuits that may occur. Product liability insurance, meanwhile, covers claims that your product caused injury or damage during its use, which can be frequent due to the unfamiliarity many new customers may have to your product, given its recent legalization. Like any company, cannabis businesses should have workers compensation insurance, which can help make payments to employees who are injured while working. Growers may find equipment breakdown insurance, which helps replace essential machinery and equipment in the event of damage, to be indispensable. Similarly, property insurance can help replace lost or damaged property, such as the building, its fixtures, and its contents. While it may not be at the top of the list, cyber liability insurance can prove to be a useful investment, as it covers ever-increasing data theft or information mismanagement incidents. There’s also crime insurance, which covers more old-fashioned crimes of theft, forgery, counterfeiting, and more. For everything else, there’s umbrella insurance, which helps cover claims that exceed the limits of your main liability policy. While your business is waiting to recover from an insured loss, loss of income insurance can help ensure that you aren’t losing too much more.

MFE Insurance Brokerage is an independent, Los Angeles-based agency that quotes and places insurance with top carriers to provide clients with competitive prices. The agency covers the cannabis, entertainment, technology, drone, and nightlife industries, among others. Since 2012, MFE has insured thousands of businesses and events.

To acquire a cannabis insurance policy or to speak with a professional cannabis insurance brokerage for more information, contact MFE directly at 213-266-7990 or through its website at https://www.mfeinsurance.com/. The agency is headquartered at 811 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

