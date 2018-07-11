Global Chondroitin Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.

Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chondroitin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.

Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.

The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2023, from 1210 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shandong Dongcheng

TSI

Focus Chem

SANXIN GROUP

Yibao Group

Jiaixng Hengjie

Qingdao Green-Extract

IBSA

QJBCHINA

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmacy

Health Products

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chondroitin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmacy

1.3.2 Health Products

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shandong Dongcheng

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Shandong Dongcheng Description

2.1.1.2 Shandong Dongcheng Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Shandong Dongcheng Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.1.3 Shandong Dongcheng Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Shandong Dongcheng Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Shandong Dongcheng Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.2 TSI

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 TSI Description

2.2.1.2 TSI Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 TSI Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.2.3 TSI Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 TSI Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global TSI Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.3 Focus Chem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Focus Chem Description

2.3.1.2 Focus Chem Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Focus Chem Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.3.3 Focus Chem Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Focus Chem Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Focus Chem Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.4 SANXIN GROUP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 SANXIN GROUP Description

2.4.1.2 SANXIN GROUP Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 SANXIN GROUP Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.4.3 SANXIN GROUP Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 SANXIN GROUP Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global SANXIN GROUP Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.5 Yibao Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Yibao Group Description

2.5.1.2 Yibao Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Yibao Group Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.5.3 Yibao Group Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Yibao Group Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Yibao Group Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.6 Jiaixng Hengjie

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Jiaixng Hengjie Description

2.6.1.2 Jiaixng Hengjie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Jiaixng Hengjie Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.6.3 Jiaixng Hengjie Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Jiaixng Hengjie Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Jiaixng Hengjie Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.7 Qingdao Green-Extract

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Qingdao Green-Extract Description

2.7.1.2 Qingdao Green-Extract Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Qingdao Green-Extract Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.7.3 Qingdao Green-Extract Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Qingdao Green-Extract Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Qingdao Green-Extract Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.8 IBSA

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 IBSA Description

2.8.1.2 IBSA Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 IBSA Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.8.3 IBSA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 IBSA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global IBSA Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.9 QJBCHINA

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 QJBCHINA Description

2.9.1.2 QJBCHINA Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 QJBCHINA Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.9.3 QJBCHINA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 QJBCHINA Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global QJBCHINA Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.10 Nippon Zoki

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Nippon Zoki Description

2.10.1.2 Nippon Zoki Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Nippon Zoki Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Chondroitin Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Chondroitin Product Information

2.10.3 Nippon Zoki Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Nippon Zoki Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Nippon Zoki Chondroitin Market Share in 2017

2.11 GGI

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 GGI Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.11.3 GGI Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Summit Nutritionals

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Summit Nutritionals Chondroitin Product Introduction

2.12.3 Summit Nutritionals Chondroitin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Chondroitin Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Chondroitin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Chondroitin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Chondroitin Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Chondroitin Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Chondroitin Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Chondroitin Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Chondroitin Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Chondroitin Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Chondroitin by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Chondroitin Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Chondroitin Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Chondroitin Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Chondroitin Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Chondroitin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Chondroitin by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Chondroitin Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Chondroitin Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Chondroitin Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Chondroitin Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Chondroitin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Chondroitin Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Chondroitin Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

