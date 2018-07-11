Polar King International, Inc. to Showcase Walk-in Refrigeration Equipment at the 2018 Texas Restaurant Association Marketplace July 15-16

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) Marketplace. The event takes place inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that sales representatives Patrick Smith, Laura Keefer, and Megan Schneider will be demonstrating the company’s walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) Marketplace. The event takes place in San Antonio, TX at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and runs from July 15-16. The Polar King exhibit will be located at booth 500.

The TRA Marketplace, now in its 81st year, is the second largest foodservice tradeshow in the United States. Each year hundreds of exhibitors and industry experts from across the country gather for the tradeshow and educational conference. This year’s keynote speakers include award-winning and legendary chefs, Johnny Hernandez and Hugo Ortega.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high velocity-hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 500.

