The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. Helps Grandparents Obtain Visitation Rights

[HAUPPAUGE, 07/11/2018] — The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. helps grandparents fight for their rights to the custody of their grandchildren after a divorce. The firm explains that grandparents’ rights are equally important as the rights of mothers and fathers.

The New York-based firm adds that these cases are applicable for grandparents who become the primary caretaker of the grandchildren. Grandparents’ rights can also apply to those who want to keep their relationship with their grandchildren even after the parents separated.

Do Grandparents have Any Legal Rights?

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick states that grandparents in New York have a right to ask for visitation rights with their grandchildren. Additionally, they can ask for the custody of their grandchildren if they have the legal standing to do so.

When deciding whether to grant the grandparents’ visitation rights or custody, the court looks at different issues. The firm, however, says that this process can get complicated for the parties involved.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick can guide grandparents to understand the details of their rights fully.

What Grandparents Can Do

It is important for grandparents to know that their grandchildren are safe and well. For them, the priority should always be the child’s best interest.

According to the Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, working with an experienced family lawyer will help grandparents to maintain their relationship with their grandchildren after the parents divorce. The courts, according to the law office, may also not provide the best option. In such instances, legal mediation or personal negotiation between parties may deliver better results.

The law firm remarks, “Divorce affects the entire family, including the grandparents. It is sad when grandparents are denied visitation rights, but it happens all the time. Don’t be left in the dark when it comes to your grandchildren.”

About The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. is a family law and divorce attorney based in New York. The firm offers legal representation to clients who want to minimize the financial burdens related to legal matters such as child custody or matrimonial matters. The firm provides personalized attention and aggressive representation.

