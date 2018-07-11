Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

A research study titled, “Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market by product and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to rising health care awareness and demand for point of care diagnostics. The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for quick diagnosis, miniaturization of ultrasound devices, and increasing venture capital investments. As these devices empower the physicians to take critical decisions at the point of care, they have the potential to significantly impact the healthcare delivery process. However, the dearth of expertise to handle the wireless ultrasound scanners can hinder the market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the wireless ultrasound scanner market are

Siemens AG, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., SonopTek Co., Ltd, Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd and Shantou Easywell Technologies Co., Ltd.

The major players in the wireless ultrasound scanner market focus on product

development to leverage latest wireless technologies such as cloud computing and big data in order to develop next generation wireless ultrasound scanners which are easily portable and affordable compared to the existing ultrasound machines.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on the product type, wireless ultrasound scanners are divided into hand held devices consisting of laptops and palmtop, and large portable wireless ultrasound devices. The handheld scanners enable real time imaging in emergency medical services and can be easily carried to the site due to their compact size and shape, thus aiding the physicians in instant diagnosis at the point of care.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Wireless ultrasound scanners are used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. These scanners can prove helpful for scanning patients in the ICU who cannot be taken to the scanning units due to their critical medical conditions. OB/GYN doctors can benefit from portable wireless ultrasound scanners as they could be affordable enough to be purchased for private practice and can be easily carried to the patients’ site.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global wireless ultrasound scanner market during the forecast period, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. With increasing investments from private investors, companies in the region are developing new age wireless ultrasound technologies. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to emerge as lucrative markets during the forecast period owing to the huge population in these countries

