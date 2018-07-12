3-D Display Market 2016 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of 3-D Display Market includes growing adoption of 3-D display among organization, rise in demand for 3-D content among sectors such as advertising, billboards, television service providers, and increasing corporate and national event such as live concert, sport competition and corporate trade shows are also driving the demand for 3-D display among others.

Hence the market for 3-D Display Market is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2027).

However, high cost of display is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of 3-D Display Market.

Major Key Players:

LG Corporation (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung electronics (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (U.S.)

HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Dimenco (Netherland)

Segments:

Global 3-D Display Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technology: Digital light processing (DLP), plasma display, OLED and LED among others.

Segmentation by Devices: Stereoscopic, volumetric, multi-view and head mounted display (HMD) among others.

Segmentation by Application: Consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, entertainment among others.

Regional Analysis of 3-D Display Market:

North America is expected to dominate the Global 3-D Display Market with the largest market share, and therefore accounting for high million and is expected to grow over in billion by 2027. 3-D Display Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of from USD in million in 2016 to high million by 2027 due to rise in adoption of consumer electronics and rising demand for 3-D display in advertising and broadcast sectors in the region.

Industry News:

LG display has announced in July 2016 that it is going to invest USD 1.6 billion in sixth generation of OLED display production line in South Korea.

Universal Display Corporation has announced in April 2016 about the long term agreement (5 year) with Tianma Micro- Electronics Company which is a small and medium size display company of China.

