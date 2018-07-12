Emerging Artist Beekwilder Releases New Single Lava Lamps With Maty Noyes

Sam Beekwilder, a college student from The Netherlands at the time, was only 19 years old when he found himself at a recording studio in Santa Monica, while hanging around on a roof with some new friends, started to sing along with the music everyone was playing.

Hollywood, CA, July 12, 2018 — Sam Beekwilder, a college student from The Netherlands at the time, was only 19 years old when he found himself at a recording studio in Santa Monica, while hanging around on a roof with some new friends, started to sing along with the music everyone was playing. Producers Hero DeLano and Jason Parris were so impressed after hearing the kid’s 4-octave vocal range that they brought him in the studio that night and wrote and recorded a full new song at Sam’s very first time at any studio. That would be the start of the new emerging star called Beekwilder. This a moment in life where “Embrace the unexpected” is the norm.

Being in the right place at the right time certainly helps, and Beekwilder knows this all too well. Not even a full year into his career, he has already shown the work ethic and talent necessary to make excellent music. In October he released his first single “Oh My,” a fun rap-jam where Beekwilder freestyles over a funky bassline. In March he released an 11-song mixtape he named “Bungalow Bill,” an ode to the studio Beekwilder found a home at in Santa Monica, and the consequences that come with moving away from home to pursue what you love. And as of last week, he got his first feature on a major label release in “Lava Lamps” with Maty Noyes.

He has come an incredibly long way for being an international student in California who only sang in the shower and made hip-hop beats on his laptop. After spending almost, a year living in LA for the sole purpose of developing his music, Beekwilder had over 50 songs he and his producer Hero DeLano had come up with over the course of that year. “Lava Lamps” was one of these song ideas. Maty Noyes heard the beat bumping out of the Bungalow Bill studio while at a different recording session and walked in and told Beekwilder she would want to hop on the track. After she wrote and recorded her parts on the song, the rest became history. Maty’s team loved the record and wanted to release it as her single, and the song got released on July 6th through Lava/Republic Records. It’s a first big glimpse of the world of potential for Beekwilder. He showcases his energy and his versatility with his voice and his work ethic remains intact. This is an exciting time of opportunity for the young Dutchman.

Being discovered by a major label is every musician or vocalist’s dream. The very few out of thousands have the life-changing opportunity presented in the most unexpected circumstances. Such is the case for Beekwilder, who had always loved and created music but never imagined the possibility of being an artist in a legendary city like LA.

Beekwilder, now only 21 years old, is off to a great start in a promising career. He has already proven to be flexible and diverse enough to sing within multiple genres and to possess a voice unique enough to set himself apart internationally. Who knows where he can go from here? The sky seems to be the limit.

Lava Lamps on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/ydafos3m

Beekwilder on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/yavhlzyh

Contact:

Peter A. Barker

Producer A&R

Beekwilder

Spin Move Records

2114 Pico Blvd.

Hollywood, CA

khannaleck@roadrunner.com

https://www.beekwilder.club