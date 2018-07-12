Senior Helpers Hudson-Twinsburg Opens Its Doors for Individuals Who Want to be Caregivers

The home care provider gives individuals the opportunity to provide care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia through a rewarding and gratifying job as a caregiver.

[HUDSON-TWINSBURG, 07/12/2018] – Senior Helpers is open to applications from individuals who want to provide care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The qualified caregivers will assist clients to ensure a better quality of life.

The senior home care for Macedonia and surrounding communities says, “Across Northeast Ohio, we are currently looking for caring, kind, dependable and personable individuals who desire to provide non-medical, in-home care to the elderly.”

The Roles of a Senior Helper Caregiver

Senior Helpers Hudson-Twinsburg shares that Alzheimer’s affects more than five million Americans. While its clients may have the same type of dementia, its caregivers will undergo training to provide customized care.

The qualified caregivers’ tasks are:

• Companionship

• Meal preparation and planning

• Light Housekeeping

• General Assistance

• Personal Care Assistance

Caregivers will help seniors with bathing, grooming, and dressing. Personal care may also address other delicate matters such as medication reminders. Each caregiver will work with only one client at a time, providing their full attention and establishing a real relationship that ensures a high standard of care.

The Professional Caregiver

Senior Helpers explains that the job is ideal for individuals who are warm, compassionate, and enthusiastic. It is also important that they have the heart for working with seniors.

The nonmedical home care service adds that caregivers will receive a competitive salary and they will be working in a personally rewarding work environment. According to the company, professional caregivers have the option to work during days, evenings, nights, weekends, or even live in because the organization offers flexible schedules.

Senior Helpers caregivers will receive Healthcare Insurance and paid-time-off (PTO) plans.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers provides home care services for seniors, ensuring a better quality of life for the elderly and their families. Tony Bonacuse, along with Peter Ross, founded the company, opening the first office in Baltimore, Maryland in 2002. After establishing a strong reputation in the industry, Senior Helpers has encouraged many franchisees to expand its success.

For more information, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.