UK College of Business & Computing inaugurates its first International campus in DIAC

UK College of Business & Computing (UKCBC), one of London’s most reputed higher & vocational education inaugurates its international campus in Dubai in the presence of Mr. Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) & Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP). The launch was well attended by the UKCBC Board of Governors, distinguished guests and other key dignitaries. The campus is also the first branch of a UK Technical and vocational Education and Training institution targeting their first batch of students in Fall 2018.

Commenting on the launch Her Majesty’s Ambassador, British Embassy Abu Dhabi, Patrick Moody said, “The opening of the UK College of Business and Computing, the first branch of a UK technical and vocational education and training institution to set up in Dubai, is excellent news. The UK has considerable expertise in this area, and I am pleased that we have another example of the UK supporting the UAE’s ambitions.”

The College currently has six campuses in Central & Greater London including the English language arm UK College of English (UKCE) and caters to more than 3000 students. The UK campuses offer courses in Business Management, Computing, Health & Social Care, Travel & Tourism as well as accounting courses.

Located in the heart of Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) and with a campus spanning around 19,000 square feet, the Dubai Campus will initially deliver Pearson foundations and undergraduate qualifications in business management and computing, eventually expanding to other qualifications that suit the UAE’s higher education and employability needs. We also plan to offer stand alone courses such as ACCA as well as other professional qualifications both for young students and working professionals.

Employers increasingly prefer to hire graduates who can demonstrate work ready skills. BTEC diplomas provide students with industry experience from ground level. Students are required to complete assessments based on real companies or scenarios which helps build skills such as decision making, communication and other interpersonal skills.

“Studying in UAE offers great opportunities for international students. UAE is a perfect mix of the east and the west and we believe that overseas students especially from the Indian subcontinent can take benefit and contribute to UAE’s thriving economy. We believe that presenting them with quality and affordable British education in UAE will help UKCBC support the UAE’s initiative and emphasis on vocational qualifications.Dubai is an important regional destination for professional development; thereforethis is the first step in our broader strategic plan to give true global access to quality education at value for money prices that will appeal to Indian and other overseas students who are looking for affordable further and higher education options outside of their home country” the college’s Director of Finance and Operations, Bhargav Busa, FCCA said.

Jonathan Sandling, Director of Studies at UKCBC, said, ‘We believe we have the right mix of courses and credibility that will help our students progress in their academic journey. Our courses are carefully designed to suit the needs of all learners. Back in the UK, we have experienced faculty to deliver BTEC qualifications across age groups so that our learners can benefit as well as manage their work life commitments. Since UAE is a diverse and cultural rich country, we have taken every effort to curate the curriculum for the broader needs of the youth. We are looking forward to welcome both local and international students to our new Dubai Campus.

‘We offer a broad range of scholarships and bursaries to international students and provide them with visa and accommodation support. International students can also legally work part time while studying in UAE therefore making the best use of the knowledge they gain with us. This makes the available talent pool of graduates much lucrative for hiring companies’ said Ttina Narsian, head of Sales & Marketing for the Dubai campus

All the BTEC courses offered by UKCBC are awarded by Pearson, the world’s largest learning company.