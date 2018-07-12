Wireless LAN Security Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), a communication system using infrared or radio frequency technology transmits data through the air and hence are susceptible to leaking confidential data and malware. WLAN security is designed to prevent unauthorized access to protect networks, equipping WLANs with various authentications, encryption, invisibility and other administrative controlling techniques.

WLAN security market is growing steadily due to the growing number of enterprises and the increasing uptake of cloud-based services by these enterprises. Acknowledging the exponential growth the market perceives currently and gauging the potential the market holds to grow in the future; Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published market forecast asserts that the Global Wireless LAN Security will grow up to USD ~ 8 Bn. by 2023, registering a striking CAGR of ~19% throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

The proliferation of smart mobile devices and connecting workforce solutions are the major factors that drive the global wireless LAN security market. Augmented uptake of BYOD policy in organizations, along with the rising demand for high-speed data services, is further fuelling the market growth.

According to Market Research Future, the global Wireless LAN security market is estimated to grow up to USD 8.4 Billion at CAGR 19.05% through the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fiercely competitive. These players focusing on developing their product portfolio with the help of advanced technologies try to maintain their market position, in turn, drive the market growth. Various dynamic and diversified organizations, having the international presence along with the new entrants form a competitive landscape. Innovating continuously and increasingly, these leaders seek the market expansion.

Various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio remain the key strategies of these players. Major players are investing in internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Wireless LAN Security try to invest more in the research and development of technologies and thus, try to develop their portfolio.

Regional Analysis

North America region is a hub for a large number of enterprises and early adopter of innovative technology, offering a favorable platform to the Wireless LAN Security to evolve significantly. Resultantly, the market perceives a higher growth in terms of advancements in technology, manufacturing process operations, and industrial infrastructure. The presence of major market players, rising mobile workforce and increase in demand for high-speed data services are also some of the key factors, driving the market in this region.

Asia – Pacific is following the lead because of the increasing opportunities in emerging countries, their adoption towards cloud services and inclination to the automation. Factors such as the market proliferation of mobile devices, wide adoption of cloud-based solutions among SME and large enterprises and developments in IT sector account for the key factors, propel the market growth in the region. Increasing numbers of prominent players in this market constantly innovating in research and development are presenting cost-effective secured WLAN group, in turn, drive the market growth.

