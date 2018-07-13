Assignment 3 for Signage, Printing and Vehicle Branding

Assignment 3 is a reputed company that helps businesses in establishing themselves as a brand. The company has started its journey in 2009, with the ambition of making the best branding solutions for advertising agencies, big corporate organisations and also for start-ups. If you want a dependable service and excellent craftsmanship then the Cape Town based company, Assignment 3, is your answer. The Company believes in precision, drive and passion.

Why you should choose Assignment 3?

Assignment 3 is well-known for providing a smooth process of project implementation. They provide ample attention to each stage of production like consulting, designing and creating the final product. The in-house products include laser cutting, CNC router machining, digital printing and various printing machines, finishing equipment, industrial doming and many others. All these are necessary for fabrication and installation purposes. This company also specialises in building cladding, aluminium fabrication etc. The company provides services like Signage, Print, Vehicle branding and more.

Signage: Their professional team are experts in providing 3D lettering for major installations at malls, large building sites etc. They also offer branding solutions for the large companies, advertising agencies and also for start-ups. They also provide important information to their clients for making their business process flow easier. The company uses modern technologies to provide a service according to their client’s requirements. They offer large varieties of 3D lettering, Banners and popular light-box installations.

Printing: Assignment 3 provides high-end quality printing at a competitive price. The company is well-equipped and experienced in performing national rollouts in Cape Town as well as in South Africa. They also offer services like business cards, bespoke wall papers and binding manuals or books. The company has years of experience in making business cards. The experienced team of Assignment 3 will discuss ideas with you to determine your needs. They also offer custom designed bespoke wallpapers for any large surface area. Their state-of-the-art machinery has the capacity of printing and binding manuals at a rapid pace. Thus, Assignment 3 is your ideal destination for all your bulk printing solutions.

Vehicle Branding: Assignment 3 offers you the best options for your vehicle advertising needs. The company offers a number of branding solutions, such as vinyl lettering, vehicle wrapping and car door magnets. The company has more than 9 years of experience in providing customised vehicle branding solutions.

Contact:

Unit 10 Longclaw Drive, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, Western Cape

Tel: 0215511637