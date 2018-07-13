Scissor Tech AU Supplies a Range of Premium-Grade Professional Thinning Scissors

Scissor Tech AU’s professional thinning scissors are manufactured from high-quality Japanese steel to provide a precise, clean cut.

[AUSTRALIA, 07/13/2018] – Scissor Tech AU delivers a distinct set of sleek, cutting-edge professional thinning scissors. The hairdressing company sources products from numerous internationally renowned scissor brands, such as Matsui, Jaguar, and Yasaka.

Professional Thinning Scissors with an Added Touch

With nearly 20 years of service in the hairdressing industry, Scissor Tech AU has continued to supply quality products that cater to hairdressers’ needs. Their thinning scissors are meticulously crafted using premium-grade Japanese steel, wrought with careful attention to detail and a keen eye for quality.

Scissor Tech AU’s professional thinning scissors are designed for maximum precision and efficiency. Every pair is sculpted with ergonomic handles that provide flexibility and manoeuvrability. Left and right-hand models are also available.

Buyers can choose from a range of different colours and finishes, including silver, black and rose gold. The scissors require minimal maintenance, minimising the need for replacement costs and offering years of reliable performance.

Because they sell purely online, Scissor Tech AU is able to keep their prices low. Product specifications and prices are available on their website.

Scissor Sharpening and Maintenance Services

Scissor Tech AU understands the importance of regular scissor maintenance. They provide a professional sharpening and maintenance service to help hairdressers preserve the quality of their tools. They service all hairdressing tools, including clippers and trimmers. Scissor maintenance costs $45, while clippers cost $35 and trimmer prices are determined upon request. Postal sharpening services are also offered.

Customers may book their scissor sharpening via an online form on the company’s website.

About Scissor Tech AU

Scissor Tech AU began in Western Australia in 1998, providing premium-grade hairdressing scissors across the region. Since then, the company has risen to become one of the leading scissor providers in Australia, even managing to set up branches in the UK and New Zealand. The company has partnered with a wide variety of renowned brands such as Yasaka, Jaguar and Matsui.

For more information, visit https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au today.