Data Fabric Market 2018 Growing Demand from Emerging Technology and Innovation till 2023

Market Highlights:

Data Fabric is a software approach for data movement and management; it provide a consistent set of capabilities and services, which span a choice of endpoints and application ecosystems connected across the cloud and on-premises. Data fabric simplifies and integrates data management across cloud and on-premises to accelerate digital transformation. It delivers consistent and integrated hybrid cloud data services for data visibility and insights, data access and control, and data protection and security.

Data fabric enables data management, data placement, performance optimization, and access management to allow storage resources to be automatically provisioned to the requesting users or applications in a self-service manner. Thus, data can move between storage systems within a data center and/or to the cloud without changing user processes.

Major Key Players

Informatica (U.S.),

Splunk Inc. (U.S.),

Denodo (U.S.),

Syncsort Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Global DS (U.S.),

Teradata Corporation (U.S.),

K2 View (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany),

According to MRFR, The global Data Fabric Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is holding the largest market share and is expected to lead the market of data fabric in terms of market share due to the technological advancements and early adoption of data management systems. The major contributing factor towards this growth includes the growing demand for technology adoption in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. However, the region is expected to face changes in the market by increasing technological adoption and creating huge opportunities across different industry verticals, especially in countries like India, China, and Taiwan.

Segmentation

The global data fabric market is segmented on basis of type, application, services, vertical, and region. The vertical segment is further classified into BFSI, healthcare, automotive, energy and utilities, and media and entertainment. The energy and utilities industry is undergoing a major transformation with the advent of smart sensors, smart meters, and IoT-based technologies. This transformation is mainly driven by the opportunity to use the massive amount of data generated from oil wells, generation stations, utility grids, gas grids, and other sensors in distributed generations to derive meaningful insights for operational decision making. This data can provide unprecedented insights into asset utilization, real-time demand and supply gaps, and consumption behavior patterns – parameters key for business growth. Data gathered from smart devices across the network can provide better understanding of customer segmentation, behavior and the influence of pricing on usage.

Intended Audience