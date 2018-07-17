Global Guaifenesin Market Expected to Rise Steadily throughout 2018 – 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Guaifenesin market for 2018–2023.

Guaifenesin is used to relieve chest congestion. Guaifenesin may help control symptoms but does not treat the cause of symptoms or speed recovery. Guaifenesin is in a class of medications called expectorants. It works by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways.

The global average price of Guaifenesin (API) is in the decreasing trend, from 8.62 USD/Kg in 2012 to 7.61 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Guaifenesin (API) includes 98%-99% Guaifenesin and >99% Guaifenesin, and the proportion of >99% Guaifenesin is about 74%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Guaifenesin (API) is mainly used in Pharmaceuticals industry. The proportion of Guaifenesin (API) used in Pharmaceuticals industry is about 92%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Guaifenesin (API) will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 58 million by 2023, from US$ 56 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Guaifenesin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

98%-99%

>99%

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Granules

Synthokem Labs

Haizhou Pharma

Yuan Cheng Group

Stellar Chemical

Biesterfeld

Seven Star Pharma

Camlin Fine Science

Gennex Lab

Iwaki Seiyaku

Pan Drugs

Delta Synthetic

Smart Pharm

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Guaifenesin (API) by Players

Chapter Four: Guaifenesin by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Read full Research Report Study@: https://www.reporthive.com/enquiry.php?id=1566667&req_type=purch

