Connolly Suthers Offers a Range of Family Law Legal Services

Connolly Suthers offers bespoke legal services to help clients navigate the complexities of family law cases.

[TOWNSVILLE, 18/07/2018] – Connolly Suthers provides comprehensive legal services for family law cases. The firm’s dedicated and skilled legal team is trained to handle complex and contentious disputes.

Experienced Legal Counsel for Complex Issues

Connolly Suthers recognises the difficulties of becoming entangled in family law cases, including the emotional toll it can take on those pursuing cases. The firm tailors its service based on the client’s specific circumstances, including their financial, emotional and legal needs.

Connolly Suthers ensures that the legal strategies employed do not produce undue stress and emotional strain on the client. The firm utilises all means necessary to achieve a desirable outcome in negotiations, mediation and litigation. To achieve the fairest results for clients, Connolly Suthers banks on its extensive network of resources and connections.

The firm is experienced in various areas of family law, including:

● Property Settlements

● Children

● Divorce

● Spousal Maintenance

● Child Support

● Domestic and Family Violence

Connolly Suthers’ team of lawyers also offers comprehensive guidance to inform clients of their rights, responsibilities and their respective cases’ legal implications. For divorce cases, Connolly Suthers offers legal counsel for matters not covered by divorce law, such as parenting arrangements.

Skilled, Fully-Equipped Legal Team

Connolly Suthers is home to highly skilled and qualified legal professionals. The team includes Senior Associate Ali Clark, Associate Tanya Morris, Consultant and longtime legal practitioner Peter Clark and solicitor Bradley Searston. All four lawyers have served as Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Queensland and the High Court of Australia.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers is a Queensland-based law firm that offers bespoke legal counsel for a wide variety of cases. The firm aims to deliver the best outcome possible for their clients, drawing from a comprehensive network of resources and highly skilled lawyers. The company handles cases related to criminal offences, conveyancing, property and development law and family law.

For more information, visit https://www.connollysuthers.com.au/ today.