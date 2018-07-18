Submit Your Blog Post about Nonviolence

If you are a writer or blogger about nonviolence, The Blogging Carnival for Nonviolence 2018 invites you to submit your blog post about your own personal experience of nonviolence. Writers and bloggers, and anyone committed to peace and nonviolence, is invited to submit a blog post on his/her personal experience of practicing nonviolence.

The Blogging Carnival for Nonviolence 2018 will include interviews with

Dh. Subhuti, senior member of the Triratna Buddhist Order, and

Archbishop John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York.

If you would like to submit a blog post, some suggested topics are:

How do you practice nonviolence in your life? Nonviolent Parenting

When you witness violence, how do you respond or react? Or do you choose not to intervene? Why or why not?

Is there someone who has particularly inspired, supported or encouraged your practice of nonviolence?

The Blogging Carnival for Nonviolence is published by Zhana, author of Affirmations for Parents and Success Strategies for Black People, and International Co-Chair of Black Women for Positive Change. It is open to everyone, regardless of racial or cultural background, religious or spiritual affiliation, nationality or any other difference. It is part of the Week of Nonviolence pioneered by Black Women for Positive Change.

Zhana says: “There are so many people experiencing violence. There’s domestic violence, our young people killing each other, death by police. There’s conflict on a global scale. It’s important to spread the message of nonviolence and to share examples of PRACTICAL methods of preventing violence.

The dates for the 2018 Week of Nonviolence are October 13th-22nd. The deadline for submissions is 13th September 2018.

For more information, go to:

http://blognonviolence.weebly.com/about.html

We look forward to hearing from you.

Ends.

###

Editors’ note, not for publication:

For more information, please contact Zhana at zhana635@gmail.com or phone 44 7951 953 837.