Text My Main Number Announced Launch of Emojis in Landline Texting

Text My Main Number is a renowned landline texting company based in the USA. The company has been popular because of its best-in-the-industry landline texting services and advanced text to landline solution. Recently, one of the spokesperson of the company announced that they have released a new feature of emojis in their text to landline solution. At the moment, this feature is available only in their web based landline texting app. All customers of the landline texting services offered by the Text My Main Number can use emojis via the text widget available in the web based user panel.

“We know the power of personalized communication and we always try to come up with interesting text to landline features that can help our clients to personalize their communication via texting. Emojis are a great way to personalize communication as well as to add empathy and feelings in a simple text message. Also, we all know Millennials and Gen X use emojis the most so it can be a great way to connect with them. Thus, we have launched the emojis and I am very proud of the fact that we are the only landline texting service provider that offers emojis in the landline texting.”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.

She furthers shared the top benefits of using the emojis in the SMS which are listed below:

• Add a personal touch and empathy in the message

• Add a human touch in the message

• Increase engagement

• Increase open rate

• Increase response rate

• Reduce negative responses

• Save space by avoiding long text or picture messages

• Improve brand awareness

• Increase the impact of various SMS campaigns

• Improve customer relationship and loyalty

• Increase repeat and referral business

• And more

“Emojis are widely in use and can empower the SMS campaigns. Almost all of us use emojis in social media and email marketing campaigns. We also use symbols of emojis in the SMS campaigns. Now, we can use actual emojis in the SMS campaigns ran via landline texting.”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.

The company has made this feature available for all its clients without charging any additional fee. In fact, the clients that are using the free trial also get this feature to try their hands on and experience benefits of emojis in messaging.

About Text My Main Number

