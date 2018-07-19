Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Money Transfer

International Money Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289903-global-digital-money-transfer-remittances-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances

1.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market by Type

1.3.1 Domestic Money Transfer

1.3.2 International Money Transfer

1.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer

1.4.2 Enterprise

2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Western Union (WU)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Ria Financial Services

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 PayPal/Xoom

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 TransferWise

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 WorldRemit

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 MoneyGram

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Remitly

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Azimo

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 TransferGo

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 InstaReM

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 TNG Wallet

3.12 Coins.ph

3.13 Toast

3.14 OrbitRemit

3.15 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

3.16 Avenues India Pvt Ltd

3.17 FlyRemit

3.18 WeChat Payment

3.19 Ant Financial/Alipay

4 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3289903-global-digital-money-transfer-remittances-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)