Columbia Asia Hospitals private limited, as a part of its E-health initiatives, has successfully leveraged technology to consolidate its radiology operations across the country to establish “Columbia Asia Radiology Group” (CARG). The group assists organizations to increase efficiency, enhance business opportunity, optimize resources and provide quality radiology services.

The Columbia Asia Radiology Group (CARG) has been successfully providing Tele-reporting and Radpeer Review services to Healthcare providers across Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Africa and France. CARG has been at the forefront of Radiology Academic programs, Education and Skilling activities in India. CARG also supports organizations with services in the areas of Radiology Quality Assurance, Collaborative Research, and Radiology Business Transformation. Teleradiology