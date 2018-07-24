Copper Oxide Nanoparticles Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2025

Research on nanoparticles is gaining interest due to their properties such as toughness & ductility, increased strength, and high electrical conductivity.Copper oxide nanoparticles are copper based particles with size ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. These can be manufactured through a natural process or by chemical synthesis. Copper oxide nanoparticles showcase different physical and chemical properties than the bulk material. The physical and chemical properties of these particles can be changed easily by changing the chemical environment, particle share and size. These properties when clubbed together make copper oxide nanoparticles a sought-after material for applications such as ceramic resistors, magnetic storage media, and near-infrared tilters.

Key factors driving the copper oxide nanoparticles market include increasing use of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles in the electronics and semiconductor industries. Demand for copper oxide nanoparticles is expected to increase in catalyst applications due to their excellent catalytic properties. This is prompting companies to increase the production of copper oxide nanoparticles. Additionally, rise in demand for copper oxide nanoparticles in paints & coatings applications is anticipated to boost the demand for these particles in the near future.

The global copper oxide nanoparticles market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture copper oxide nanoparticles. Development of new and better copper oxide nanoparticles and applications is estimated to propel the copper oxide nanoparticles market. However, the highly toxic nature of these particles is projected to adversely affect market growth.

Based on type, the copper oxide nanoparticlesmarket can be classified into coated copper oxide nanoparticles and uncoated copper oxide nanoparticles. Uncoated copper oxide nanoparticles are the most commonly used form of copper oxide nanoparticles. This form of nanoparticles is comparatively less toxic and hence is preferred across various applications. Coated copper oxide nanoparticle are used in plants and fabrics to add antimicrobial properties.

Copper oxide nanoparticles are used in a wide range of applications due to their chemical and physical properties. Based on application, the market can be segmented into catalysts, electrical & electronics, paints & coatings, energy storage, and others. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for significant share of the copper oxide nanoparticles market in 2016 owing to the high demand for these copper oxide nanoparticles in different sensors across the globe. The paints & coatings segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace, led by the increase in usage of copper oxide nanoparticles in the industry.

Prominent players operating in the global copper oxide nanoparticles market include Hongwu International, NaBond Technologies, Du Pont, Taiyo Ink, Nova Centrix, PlasmaChem, nanoComposix, and Sky Spring Nanoparticles.