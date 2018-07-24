LGM Best Product e-Sailing Series manufacturer in Korea

LGM has defeated numerous innate issues with electric boats, improving advancements, for example, cartridge battery system, electricity shock prevention, range administration, power management, electric magnetic radiation (EMR) aversion, and portable Artificial Intelligence (AI) association, Electric boats have numerous points of interest close to vitality efficiency. Electric boats substantially reduce noise while traveling, the most serious issue for ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) boats, and don’t create any stench from oil or gas. Despite these advantages, just a bunch of electric boats have been produced all through the world because of high innovation obstructions.

Electric and hybrid powertrain for yachts

Battery recharging system on sailing continuous operation without battery replacement, Low-noise, low-vibration, low-oil, reduced operating costs, hybrid powertrain manufacturer in Korea, Eco-friendly product, Easy battery replacement.

Application

Products: Sailing Series models in below

S-9

• Continuous Power (hp) – 9

• Operational Speed (rpm) – 2,200

• Reduction Ratio -1.93:1

• Weight (kg) – 30.5

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc) – 72

• Communication – CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to – Daysailer / Racing

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn) – 3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5

S-16

• Continuous Power (hp) – 16

• Operational Speed (rpm) – 2,200

• Reduction Ratio – 1.93:1

• Weight (kg)- 46.5

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc) – 72

• Communication – CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to – Daysailer / Racing

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn) – 3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5

S-25

• Continuous Power (hp)-25

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,200

• Reduction Ratio- 1.93:1

• Weight (kg)- 50.5

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 72

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to- Daysailer / Racing

• Monohull / Multihull

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5

S-40

• Continuous Power (hp)- 40

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,530

• Reduction Ratio- 4.05:1

• Weight (kg)- 72

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to- Monohull / Multihull

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)- 5S-90

• Continuous Power (hp)- 90

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,530

• Reduction Ratio- 4.05:1

• Weight (kg)- 98

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to- Monohull / Multihull

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)- 5

S-110

• Continuous Power (hp)-110

• Operational Speed (rpm)-2,469

• Reduction Ratio-4.05:1

• Weight (kg)-105

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Installation Optimal to-Monohull / Multihull

• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)-3

• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)-5