Strategic Overview of the Designer DNA Nanocages Market

DNA nanocages are designed to enable transport of medications to the target diseased cells. The design is engineered with eight unique, natural DNA molecules which are mixed together and aggregated in a usable form. The entrapment of drugs using the DNA nanocages methodology released a bold pathway of delivering the biomolecules to the target cells without the disintegration of extra molecules. It is one of the modern aids of drug delivery to the targeted cells which is going to fetch a good response in the pharma market due to increasing rate of numerous cancer cases and hereditary diseases among the population.

According to an article published by Elsevier in 2014, design of nanocages is quite important for the mode of drug delivery, which describes the 3D-structure of the DNA. Few structures such as Wireframe Polyhedra, DNA-Origami, and DNA-Brick can be used for chemical reaction, direct material arrangement and bio molecular interaction that can be implemented by various drug manufacturing and nanotechnology based companies. The demand for effective and curative drugs are in progress where the DNA nanocages research seems to be a boon in the market.

Designer DNA Nanocages Market: Trends

DNA nanocages is still on the verge of introduction into the market and other research areas.

The designer DNA nanocages can be segmented based on application, which are as follows:

Drug delivery

Drug therapy

Imaging

Diagnostics

Based on the findings of a number of studies, the drug delivery methods can be of the following types:

Pills/capsules

Spray

Lithography

Absorption

Others

Designer DNA nanocages can be characterized inside the body by various tests and methods. Also, various devices and techniques are used for its detection, such as:

Transmission electron microscopy

Gel electrophoresis

Single molecule fluorescence

Designer DNA Nanocages Market: Segmentation

The DNA nanocages market can be divided into two segments: Methods and devices as the delivery of drugs needs the final detection methodology to know about the disintegration of drugs inside the body.

By geography, the designer DNA nanocages market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market followed by the European nations. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved numerous Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for nano formulation, and clinical trials for lungs, lymphoma, solid tumor, etc. which have set a good example regarding the authorization and approval of DNA nanocages in the market.

Big pharma giants such as Enzon are vigorously involved in new product development and expected to have a good market penetration with the existing therapies by 2024. According to the Arizona State University news press releases, there are a number of products under the research pipeline which can probably drive the growth of the designer DNA nanocages market in the U.S. North America can be estimated as the largest market due to the numerous research projects in the U.S., gross revenue generation and presence of a number of research units as well as the increase in number of cancer patients.

The global market for cancer drugs has touched US$100 billion, according to Forbes and IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics. Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period due to expansion of research labs and ongoing research on drug delivery results. In addition, increase in patient population and growth in industrialization in the Asia pacific region would drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As designer DNA nanocages are yet to prove their potential in the market, not many players are operating in the designer DNA nanocages market as of now.

