The acceleration of drying processes by fans

In comparison to side channel compressors, fans have a larger volume output, while the power consumption per cubic meter of air supplied is lower. At the same time, fans can only provide a much lower pressure than the side channel blowers. If an application requires high pressure, side channel compressors are the preferred choice. However, if high volumes of air are needed, fans are used.

The drying process:

The moisture contained in the good is released during drying processes to the surrounding air. The drier the ambient air is, the more moisture per unit of time the good can deliver. The realization is that as soon as possible dry air must flow around the material to drain off the existing moisture-enriched air. With fans this exact process can be done. The mass of air flowing past the goods is much more crucial than the pressure.

This challenge can be easily mastered by fans. With 1.6kW of power, the V38 creates 2300 m³ / h. This corresponds to 28 m³ per minute. The wind generated by this fan has comparatively little pressure. Excellent processes can be quickly created if the material to be dried is still being redeployed by a turning system. As a 3-phase model for 760 EURO net, this fan is offered by SKVTechnik in its new online shop. (Www.seitenkanalverdichter-technik.de)

The sale is exclusively for commercial customers.

The advantage of fans is obvious:

If, as in the example above, only the volume output is critical for the application, a fan is always the more energy efficient alternative. The side channel blower would be a real waste of energy here. Plant builders should only use the side channel blower if they are sure they need such high pressure. Otherwise, the fan would be the better solution.

The SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com) provides an aid on the website skvent.de. A calculation module in which the visitor enters his working point and gets proposed a side channel compressor based on this data. Before you decide to buy a model, you should visit this page. If, after visiting the website, there is still confusion about the field of application of fans and side channel compressors, interested parties can obtain direct information by contacting SKVTechnik directly. Sales representatives for the customer visit, who, as experienced engineers, can assess the plant situation, are provided by SKVTechnik. These employees will answer questions and will assist them with their market experience with suggestions and suggestions for their plant construction. These possibilities are used by customers.

Within four days, the side channel compressors and fans will be delivered to the European market. SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com) customers buy compressors and fans with special wholesale advantages. Almost 100% of the purchasing benefits of SKVTechnik are passed on to its customers. There is also an advantage for the resellers who buy from SKVTechnik. Thanks to flat structures and always efficient cost management, SKVTechnik’s prices have been kept permanently low since the market entry in 2012.

Customers are welcome to send a request via email if help is needed with the order. A corresponding help link is also available on all pages and shops of SKVTechnik. Within 4-6 hours, an offer will be made available to the customer. Offers always include the delivery time, a specific price and the estimated delivery and shipping costs.

Press contact: SKVTechnik

Klaus Doldinger

Strassberger Str. 31

08527 Plauen

Tel. 0172 7799600

Company profile: SKVTechnik

SKVTechnik from Plauen supplies ready-to-install side channel blowers or side channel blowers, side channel pumps and fans. We deliver only compressors or fans, which were produced by brand manufacturers, in Germany free of charge and insured. We also deliver insured to the EU countries for small surcharges. Convince yourself! Benefit from our purchasing conditions. Save on shopping