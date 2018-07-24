THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Panasonic’s New Narrow Angle Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the advanced narrow angle Grid-EYE infrared array sensor from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Panasonic recently announced the expansion of the Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor product line with the addition of the new Grid-EYE Narrow Angle Type. This latest Grid-EYE narrow angle sensor offers a field of view of 35.6 degrees, which allows the Grid-EYE Sensor to focus on closer objects with enough pixels to be able to identify and measure them.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in intelligent sensing solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

