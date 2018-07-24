Why Wooden Flooring Is An Eco-Friendly Choice

Nordic Homeworx

Level 12, Sidra Tower

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 4369 5569

Email: info@nordichomeworx.com

Wooden floors have become a popular choice amongst luxury interior design and high-end architectural construction. But, is it environmentally cleaner, people may often ask? In fact, wooden flooring in Dubai is a healthy and green material that contains natural properties making it an eco-friendly and top choice with homeowners.

Nordic Homeworx Director says of Kährs, the Swedish flooring giant they are representatives of, “As the exclusive representative for Kährs in Dubai, we have over a decade of experience in supplying the best possible floors for our clients. We are also environmentally conscious and we believe that wooden flooring is a sensible choice in these challenging climate conditions.”

Homeowners that seek wood flooring as a sleek and stylish option should also realize that it is eco-friendly. It is the only renewable and natural resource that grows in abundance. As much as emphasis is laid on sustainable wooden flooring, Kährs has taken the right steps to ensure that the environment is safeguarded accordingly. The raw material that is sourced from particular areas of Sweden is also harvested leading to clean production.

Wooden floors are also the best flooring choice for any home as it consumes less energy. When there is saving in energy utilisation it contributes directly to energy conservation and this leads the way towards a greener environment. Think about the number of times in the next four decades that carpets would have to be replaced compared to wooden floors?

Wooden floors are known for its longevity and installing wooden floors in Dubai means it does not require the need to be replaced as often as other types of flooring options. Wooden floors are accessible yet environmentally friendly making it a healthy and safe choice for any home.

Wooden floors are not just a naturally sustainable option for residences but also commercial buildings. It requires less energy to produce, use and dispose of, with low maintenance level required, responsible manufacturing methods, the ability to be renewed and recycled and the long lasting life cycle of the material.

The Director went onto say that, “We are committed to ensuring our clients receive their top flooring choice and we also provide customer support and after-sales services. We use innovative manufacturing techniques and inventive floor designs to suit the diverse requirements of our loyal clients.

About Us

Nordic Homeworx was established in 2006 in Dubai. With the primary goal of bringing quality Swedish wood flooring to the region, the Company is the exclusive distributor of Kährs. The flooring company has established its brand in the country while paying homage to Nordic heritage. Get your free consultation today by speaking to a consultant on +971 4 369 55 or emailing at hello@nordichomeworx.com to book an appointment.