Announcing the First Crowd-Sourced Social Media Platform for Work-Learn Programs

Dream2Career (D2C) developed a crowd-sourced social media platform that opens the lines of communication between businesses and tomorrow’s talent. This platform called the D2C Directory promotes work-learn projects to the local community including highlighting relevant and searchable workforce-generated learning data for K-20 students, special needs groups, veterans, displaced workers and even ex-convicts. This social media platform reaches Main Street in a format that is familiar and effective to communities.

Scranton, PA, United States., July 25, 2018 — The D2C Directory offers a win-win-win solution for businesses, students, and educators. Discover, Boeing, Toyota and Starbucks are all benefiting from work-learn programs that were developed in high schools, colleges and training organizations to meet future hiring needs. Students benefit from work-learn programs because they are typically offered at a lower cost, or in the above cases, where they offer free tuition. Educators are also winning because they are engaging with real industry examples, making classroom content more interesting and engaging. In some instances, teachers are being compensated for industry training and the work-learn activities that they help to support after school or over the summer. These solutions help communities flourish and are promotable through the D2C Directory.

Dream2Career CEO Dr. Kathleen Houlihan, who is a former college professor, says, “Educators and business professionals wholeheartedly believe students shouldn’t waste their time and money on educational programs with no future earning potential. Therefore, Dream2Career created this networked community where businesses and schools can promote their shared work-learn programs. This solution is not only socially responsible, but it decreases employee attrition and increases access to a qualified talent pool for the businesses”.

The D2C Directory offers a platform to help organize and promote work-learn projects with the intention of helping students find the information that they need to be successful. Dream2Career focuses on enhancing awareness of the work-learn programs that already exist with the intention of encouraging more businesses to participate in the development of alternate career pathways programs that eliminate the skills gap and save students money.

As an added benefit, in a world of increased marketing costs for businesses, the D2C Directory offers the only zero CPC option in the work-learn space. This collaborative concept offers organizations a socially responsible solution that aligns efforts among government, industry and the educational system.

Dream2Career helps educators and students learn about the future of business in emerging markets like artificial intelligence, solar power, the shared economy, manufacturing, robotics and the Internet of Things. Students are benefiting from industry engagement in ways that were never anticipated. Essentially joining efforts between education and business leaders is changing the world of education and unifying communities around real employment opportunities.

