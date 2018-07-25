Burgeoning Industrial Applications to Propel Kaolin and Metakaolin Market

The global market for kaolin and metakaolin is expected to demonstrate a positive upturn in the coming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Currently, the market exhibits fragmentation in its competitive ecosystem and is characterized by being a highly capital intensive market. The market vendors are expected to engage in mergers and acquisition which may lead to consolidation in the market in the coming years. Prominent vendors in the global kaolin and metakaolin market are Thiele Kaolin Company, Kaolin AD, Quarzwerke, Imerys, and BASF, among others.

According to the report, the global kaolin and metakaolin market is predicted to exhibit a 4% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, the duration of forecast. The global market stood at US$4.0 bn in 2012, and is prognosticated to reach an estimation of US$5.3 bn by 2019.

On the basis of application analysis, paper is expected to be the largest application segment of the kaolin and metakaolin market. This segment held over 40% of the market in 2012 due to its growing demand in emerging countries such as China and India. On account of the rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, this regional market is expected to continue being the dominant one in the global kaolin and metakaolin market until 2019.

Rising Adoption of Kaolin in Industrial Applications to Propel Growth

Kaolin is utilized as a part of varied applications, for example, paper, ceramics, paint, fiber glass, elastic, and metakaolin. Swift infrastructural advances in emerging economies, for example, India and China, by virtue of rising government spending, has brought about the growth of the infrastructure business. This is predicted drive demand for kaolin in the forthcoming years.

The product due to its superior opacity, chemical inertness, non-abrasive texture and flat particle shape is suitable to finds widespread applications in the ceramic, paints and adhesives industry. In addition, metakaolin, particularly due to its high thermal stability is broadly used in applications such as concrete and mortar.

Construction Sector to Offer Rich Market Opportunity

Concrete is predicted to be a key developing application section of the market by virtue of rising construction, especially in creating economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Besides, substitution of a little piece of bond by metakaolin brings about remarkable decrease of carbon discharges in the air. Presence of stringent controls to check the level of carbon in the air is expected be an indispensable factor in increasing the interest for metakaolin in bond.

Besides, the emerging elastic industry by virtue of the expanding request from the car part is relied upon to fuel the interest for kaolin in not so distant future. Different sections including fiberglass, paper and plastics are foreseen to lose their piece of the pie to ceramic manufacture and elastic in the forthcoming years.

