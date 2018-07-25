Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Namely Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Overview:

The adoption of decision support systems to clinical setups is bolstered by the amount of data that is generated related to patients their procedures as well as growth in the operations of clinical set ups. Market reports linked to the healthcare IT sector made available by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently published along with a report on this industry. The market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period.

Technologies for health information support the development of clinical decision making are typically attractive because of their capability in addressing the mounting information surplus that clinicians face, and to offer a platform for incorporating evidence-based knowledge into care delivery. The market is developing rapidly because of the escalating patient population and the growing occurrence of medication errors and is likely to continue doing do in the duration of the forecast period.

Epic Systems, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Wolters, Kluwer Health, Mckesson, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, Agfa Healthcare, Cerner, Carestream Health Inc., Athena Health and Siemens Healthineers are a few of the prominent players in the market globally.

Industry Segments:

The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is segmented on the basis of model, product, mode of advice, delivery mode, component, and setting. The component segment of the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. By product, the market segmentation comprises of standalone CDSS and integrated CDSS. On the basis of model, the market is segmented into, non-knowledge-based CDSS and knowledge-based CDSS. With reference to the segment of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based CDSS and on-premise CDSS. On the basis of mode of advice, the market is segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The segment on the basis of setting comprises of ambulatory care settings and inpatient settings.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the market consists of regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Americas region held the principal share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2017. The big market share is owing to a variety of factors such as government initiatives, rising chronic diseases, and mounting acceptance of healthcare IT by healthcare providers. This growing inclination towards healthcare IT to offer competent care and intensifying government initiatives are the reasons for America’s chief market share of the clinical decision support systems market globally. The European region is the next leading market and is anticipated to hold a strong share in the clinical decision support systems market globally during the forecast period. The European market is anticipated to develop at a robust growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the accessibility to superior treatment facilities, growing initiatives by the government to amplify healthcare adoption, and emergent healthcare expenses along with the rising need for enhanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a stable growth rate during the forecast period. The escalating importance of chronic diseases management has been one of the chief factors influencing the expansion of the market in the region.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The enhanced financial liquidity of the competitors in the market has increased thereby proving new opportunities for growth of the market. The market is very well defined in terms of segments relating to the products as well as the end users that are a part of the market. The market attractiveness and competitors’ dynamics are greatly enhanced by the strategies that are being employed by market players. The market shows a great deal of potential for developing at an expedited pace. The product offering of the market has diversified tremendously as compared to the past few years, thereby making the market more lucrative for current and new contenders. The long term sustainability of the market is however greatly dependent on the tactics and the strategic roadmaps that are employed by market players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 20

2.2 Scope Of The Study 20

2.3 Research Objective 20

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations 20

2.4.1 Assumptions 20

2.4.2 Limitations 20

2.4.3 Market Structure 21

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology 23

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology 24

3.3 Market Size Estimation 25

3.4 Forecast Model 25

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 27

4.2 Drivers 27

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population 27

4.2.2 Increasing Number Of Hospitals 28

4.2.3 Growing Demand For Data-Driven Technologies 28

4.2.4 Increasing Number Of Emergency Department (ED) Visits 28

4.3 Restraints 28

4.3.1 Risk Of Data Privacy 28

4.3.2 High Cost For The Implementation 29

4.3.3 Lack Of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals 29

4.4 Opportunity 29

4.4.1 Advancements In The Healthcare IT Sector 29

4.5 Macroeconomics 29

4.6 Technology Trends 30

5 Market Factor Analysis

…Continued!

