clinical pharmacy

Health and Wellness
0

Clinical Pharmacy Conference aims to bring together prominent educational experts, researchers and research specialists to exchange and share their experiences about all segments of Clinical Pharmacy. It also provides the disciplinary aid for researchers, experts and mentors to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the results implemented in the field of Clinical Pharmacy. All commendable authors are kindly encouraged to contribute and help to shape the conference through submissions of their research abstracts, papers and e-posters.

Related Posts

World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders

Food Antifoaming Agents Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth, Key Players Review and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Detox of South Florida announces 5 Scholarships each month for qualified patients without Insurance and cannot afford to pay for the treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *