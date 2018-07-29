“forever EVENTS” Specializes In Organizing and Designing Weddings

Miami, FL (July 29, 2018) – Out of the many Outdoor Wedding Venues Miami, “forever EVENTS” has carved a niche for itself in the wedding planner market. They are the forerunner in the industry having a long list of high profiled clients. Their goal is to transform every client’s personal aesthetics into professional events that reflect the true personality of the couple going to tie the knot. Lisi, the owner of the company, is very particular to ensure that all their designs appeal to the five senses and made a memorable experience both for the host and the guests. She along with the team plans logistics ahead and provide a seamless design with her professional team members and trusted vendors.

Lisi believes in working with the couple and make them participate in the planning process. She also provides handling in matters of shopping and finalizing the itinerary. The company provides a personalized floor plan, event space blueprint, visually appealing lighting and chic stylish floral décor and custom furniture including bars, lounge area, dining tables and so on.

The company makes detailed planning for the wedding along with comprehensive deadline calendars. They oversee that all the operations and the development of the design vision. Their efficient and detailed budget planning and logistic arrangements are most suited for people with good taste and preference.

The company makes an all-out effort to select the best venue for the wedding and negotiate with the vendors to strike the best deal.

On the day of the event, they ensure that everything goes as planned. Their on-site, day of event management of vendors, timing and details are highly appreciable. Lisi and her team take special care of the guests who are an equal and important part of the event. Their good work has earned laurels from many quarters.

Another area of specialization that the company is striving to achieve is panning corporate events with the same effort and enthusiasm.

An event management company, “forever EVENTS” is serving their clients since 2006. It is one of the well-known event companies in Miami. Headquartered in Miami, Florida and owned by Lisi Korn who herself is a fashion expert, the company specializes in wedding planning and corporate events.

