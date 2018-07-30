Breast Lift or Breast Augmentation – What is Right for Me?

While breast augmentation is the most common cosmetic surgery procedure, breast lift surgeries have dramatically grown in popularity over the last few years.

Breast Lift

A breast lift or mastopexy is a surgical procedure that can raise or lift your breasts to make them look more youthful. The excess breast skin is removed to tighten, reshape, and support the tissues. The procedure may also include diminishing the size of the areola.

A breast lift will NOT add volume to the breasts. It focuses on giving your breasts a more perky appearance.

Breast Augmentation

A breast augmentation procedure uses breast implants to enhance the size of the breasts. You can choose form saline and silicone breast implants. Sometimes, Fat transfer may be done to use the patient’s own fat from other areas of the body to increase the volume of the breasts.

What is Right for Me?

Both breast lift and breast augmentation procedures can be combined to create a more youthful appearance but combining them is NOT always appropriate or necessary in all situations. Both procedures have different goals and it’s important to understand the differences in order to decide which procedure is right for you.

While a breast augmentation can’t fix drooping breasts, a breast lift can’t increase the size of the breasts or create more rounded breasts.

If your breasts need a lift, a breast augmentation surgery may not solve, rather exaggerate the problem. On the other hand, if your breast tissues are already well-supported, a breast lift would be a waste and wouldn’t create dramatic change. If you are looking to add volume to your breasts, implants are your best choice.

Breast lift surgery also creates more scarring than breast augmentation. However, a breast lift is necessary if an augmentation may change the nipple placement. Hence, in some cases, a breast lift procedure is performed to make the breast appear more natural after an augmentation surgery. Where both volume and lift are required, a breast lift may be performed in conjunction with a breast augmentation.

