Clinical Data Analytics Market Will Watch a Sensational Development by 2022: Industry Assertions by MRFR

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled “Clinical Data Analytics Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022” to its offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regional data and an accurate projection of the market size and share of the Top 10 market players across the globe.

Key Players for Global Clinical Data Analytics Market:

Athenahealth Inc. (U.S.), Cerner (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), McKesson (U.S.), Xerox (U.S.) and others.

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 11,853.6 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.90%.

Market Scenario:

Healthcare sector is taking innumerable approaches to address their analytical needs including claims and clinical data to provide quality of care to the patients. Clinical data analytics is a new approach which is shifting towards new payment models and the sheer amount of clinical data contained in Electronic Health Records (EHR). Nowadays, more and more healthcare professionals are looking towards analytics solutions for population management solutions.

Key Finding

By deployment model, On-Premise holds the largest market share of global clinical data analytics market and is expected to reach USD 7,862.48 million by 2022.

By Application, quality care holds the largest market share of global clinical data analytics market is expected to reach USD 3,443.0 million by 2022.

Segments:

Global Clinical Data Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of deployment model which comprises on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of application the market is segmented into quality care, population health management, clinical detection support, precision health and reporting and compliance. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academics & research institutes and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Clinical Data Analytics Market:

The global market for clinical data analytics is growing rapidly. The market for clinical data analytics is growing with the CAGR of 30.90% during the forecast period from 2016-2022. North America accounts for largest market share in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 6,293.2 million by 2022.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for clinical data analytics, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.42% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Promote Big Data Will Spur The Growth Of This Market

3.2.2 Technological Advancements (Mhealth, IoT And Wearable Devices) Will Boost The Growth Of The Market

3.2.3 Pressure To Curb Healthcare Costs Has Fuelled The Growth Of The Market

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Reluctance To Share Information Regarding The Health With The Third Party Has Limit The Growth Of The Market

3.3.2 Power Backup Issues With Big Data Accessing Smart Devices Will Restraint The Growth Of The Market

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Increasing R&D For Precision Medicine Will Strengthen The Market For Clinical Data Analytics

3.4.2 Value Based Care Will Spurred The Growth For Clinical Data Analytics

3.5 Challenges

3.5.1 Lack Of Interoperability Among Data Source Generators

3.5.2 Adhering To The Regulatory Requirements

3.5.3 Big Data Collection And Its Privacy Concerns

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.4 Threat Of Substitute Products Or Services

4.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Firms

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Healthcare Data

4.2.2 Healthcare Data Processing

4.2.3 Healthcare Data Reporting

4.2.4 Advanced Analytics Solutions

