Hydraulic Fracturing Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis Report and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-

The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration of non-conventional sources of energy such as shale gas and tight oil among others is expected to further drive the growth of the market. Favorable government rules and regulations and the increased government expenditure for promoting the extraction of natural resources is further expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market.

Hydraulic fracturing industry is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in end-use industry coupled with growing demand for exploration and production expenditure in the oil industry. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global hydraulic fracturing market are Baker Hughes GE (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Patterson-UTI Energy (U.S.), FracChem LLC. (U.S.), TechnipFMC (UK), U.S. Silica Holdings (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Nuverra (U.S.), FTS International (U.S.), US Well Services (U.S.), Franklin Well Service LLC (U.S.), and EOG Resources (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:-

Global hydraulic fracturing market is anticipated to expand at a phenomenal rate during the forecast period due to increased shale oil & gas revolution, rising demand for oil, and rising concern for the depletion of natural resources. North America is expected to dominatein terms of market share of the hydraulic fracturing market as a reason that shale oil & gas production is increasing every year from U.S. and Canada. According to U.S. EIA, in 2017, the total tight oil produced in the U.S. was about 4.67 million barrels per day, accounting up to 50 % of total crude oil production from the country.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global hydraulic fracturing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by its well type, technology, application and region.

By well Type

Horizontal

Vertical

By technology

Plug-And-Perforation

Sliding Sleeve

others

By Application

Crude oil

Shale gas

Tight oil

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

