Briefly Describe The Process Flow Of ERW Steel Pipe

The high-frequency straight-slit erw steel pipe is a hot-rolled coil plate formed by a molding machine, and uses the skin effect and the proximity effect of the high-frequency current to heat and melt the edge of the tube blank, and performs pressure welding under the action of the pressing roller to realize the production. .

The high-frequency resistance welded steel pipe is different from the ordinary welded pipe welding process. The weld is formed by melting the base material of the steel strip body, and the mechanical strength is better than that of the general welded pipe. The surface is smooth, high precision, low cost and low weld seam height, which is beneficial to the coating of 3PE anti-corrosion coating. The welding method of high-frequency welded steel pipe and submerged arc welded pipe is significantly different. Since the welding is completed instantaneously at high speed, the difficulty in ensuring the welding quality is much higher than that in the submerged arc welding method.

Straight seam welded pipes are different from seamless steel pipes. Pipes obtained by hot-rolled or cold-rolled steel sheets or steel strips are directly welded to the welding equipment. (Because the welded portion of the steel pipe is in a straight line, it is named).

The straight seam welded steel pipe is a high-temperature welding unit that winds a long strip of a certain specification into a round tubular shape and welds the straight seam into a steel pipe. The shape of the steel pipe may be circular or square or shaped, depending on the sizing rolling after welding. The materials of the welded steel pipe are mainly low carbon steel and low boron steel or other steel materials with σs≤300N/mm2 and σs≤500N/mm2.

Straight seam high frequency welded steel pipe process

High-frequency welding is based on the principle of electromagnetic induction and the skin effect of the alternating charge in the conductor, the proximity effect and the eddy current thermal effect, so that the steel part of the edge of the weld is heated to the melting state, and the butt weld is succeeded by the extrusion of the tiger character. Achieve intergranular bonding, thus achieving the goal of weld welding. High-frequency welding is a kind of induction welding (or pressure resistance welding), it does not need welding filler material, no welding spatter, welding heat affected zone is narrow, welding formation is good, welding mechanical performance is satisfactory, because This has been widely used in the production of steel pipes.

The high-frequency welding of steel pipe is to use the skin effect and the proximity effect of alternating current. After the steel (strip) is rolled and formed, a circular tube blank with a section fracture is formed, and a tube near the core of the induction coil is rotated in the tube blank. Or a set of impeders (magnets), the impedance and the opening of the tube blank form an electromagnetic induction loop. Under the effect of the skin effect and the proximity effect, the edge of the tube blank opens a strong and concentrated thermal effect, so that the weld The edge is heated rapidly until the temperature required for the welding is pressed by the pressure roller, and the molten metal successfully achieves intergranular bonding, and after cooling, a strong butt weld is formed.

The high-frequency welding process of straight seam steel pipe is completed in the high-frequency welded pipe unit. The high-frequency welded pipe unit is generally composed of rolling forming, high-frequency welding, extrusion, cooling, sizing, flying saw cutting, etc. The front end of the unit is equipped with a storage looper, and the rear end of the unit is equipped with a steel pipe rolling machine. The electrical part mainly consists of a high frequency generator, a DC excitation generator and a semi-automatic clamping device.

Take the φ165mm high-frequency welded pipe unit as an example. The main technical parameters are as follows:

Outer diameter of the tube: φ111~165mm

Square tube: 50×50~125×125mm

Rectangular tube: 90×50~160×60~180×80mm

Finished pipe wall thickness: 2~6mm

Forming speed: 20~70 m/min

High frequency sensor: Thermal power: 600KW

Output frequency: 200~250KHz

Power supply: three-phase 380V 50Hz