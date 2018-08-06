2018 Digital paper system Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2023

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, digital paper system market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video on multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of digital paper system market.

As compared to other regions, the digital paper system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of digital paper system market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and technical advancements in that region. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of digital paper system market. Increasing drive towards the green technology is another major factor driving the growth of digital paper system market in the region.

Digital Paper System Market Segmentation

The digital paper system market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Growing awareness towards the green technology is major factor driving the growth of digital paper system market. Moreover, the paper free approach and digital urbanization are other major factors driving the growth of digital paper system market. Moreover, with new developments in digital paper system displays such as increasing flexibility and its ability towards a paper free approach is driving the growth of digital paper system market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the digital paper system market are – Amazon.com, Inc., Sony (Japan), E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Aveso Displays (U.S.), Bridgestone Corp (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamma Dynamics (U.S.), LG Display (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global digital paper system market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global digital paper system market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, Digital paper system market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing internet usage in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of digital paper system market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of digital paper system market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of digital paper system market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in digital paper system market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing demand for digital advancements in that region.

